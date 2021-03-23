Police Use Water Cannons on Stone-Throwing Political Workers in Indian State of Bihar

Unemployment is a major political issue in the Indian state of Bihar. With an unemployment rate of 46.6% as per a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) in April 2020, it is much higher than the national rate of 23.5%. The ruling Nitish Kumar-led government had promised 1.9 million jobs during poll campaigning.

Dozens of people, including policemen, suffered injuries in the Indian state of Bihar on Tuesday when supporters of the state's opposition party RJD clashed with law enforcement during a protest over unemployment and other issues.

Police used water cannons and baton charged as the crowd started hurling stones.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had earlier announced that it would surround the legislative assembly to protest against rising unemployment, corruption, inflation, and several other burning issues in Bihar.

The local administration denied RJD permission to carry out its plans around the Bihar Assembly that is currently in session.

But a large number of RJD workers gathered and marched towards the assembly. The protest turned violent after the RJD workers were joined by their party's two main leaders - Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

​

The police attempted to stop the protesters by erecting barricades. But things turned ugly as the protesters clashed with the police.

RJD leader @yadavtejashwi and @TejYadav14 taken into custody after a pitched battle between RJD workers and Police at the heart of #Patna #Bihar pic.twitter.com/sCwDFOLoSE — Alok Kumar (@dmalok) March 23, 2021

​

Several protesters continued creating a ruckus, damaging public property, breaking the windows of vehicles parked on the roads.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who courted arrest along with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was taken to a police van after his arrest. He had to climb down from the van and appeal to the clashing supporters to put an end to the violence, local media reported.

The party leader, who also suffered minor injuries, tweeted his anger, and termed Bihar chief Nitish Kumar "a blot on society".

नीतीश कुमार समाजवाद के नाम पर कलंक है। धब्बा है। लोहिया जयंती के दिन सड़क पर हमारे साथ नौकरी माँग रहे बेरोजगारों पर लाठीचार्ज और पत्थरबाज़ी करवाते है। और उसी दिन सदन में काला पुलिसया क़ानून लेकर आते है।



हम इनकी गुंडागर्दी नहीं चलने देंगे। चलाओ गोली मर्द हो तो.. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 23, 2021

​