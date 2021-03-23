Register
11:26 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India lockdown: Delhi police use coronavirus zombies to scare people off streets

    One Year On: How COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Disrupted Workplaces

    © Photo : YouTube/Global News
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/20/1079122036_40:-1:1240:675_1200x675_80_0_0_505eccef09a97841b7c181211872999b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103231082423424-one-year-on-how-covid-19-induced-lockdown-disrupted-workplaces/

    India has recorded the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with more than 11.1 million cases, and the third-highest number of deaths (160,000), after the US and Brazil.

    With COVID-19 affecting the entire world since last year, almost every sector has been hit due to the virus-induced lockdowns. India is no exception.

    As various sectors underwent a transformative experience, work culture also changed drastically.

    The Indian government declared a national lockdown on the evening of 24 March, two days after observing a day-long public curfew.

    First Case of COVID-19 in India

    The first case of an Indian getting hit by the contagious virus came to light on 30 January, when a 20-year-old from the Indian state of Kerala tested positive for COVID-19. He was studying medicine in China's Wuhan. Within a week, two more Kerala residents studying in China tested positive.

    By this time, the virus had already spread to about 20 countries. More than 170 people had already died due to the contagious disease.

    Novel Work Culture in India Amid National Lockdown

    On 24 March, the Indian government announced a 21-day COVID-19 lockdown by giving people just four hours' notice to make the necessary arrangements. It meant no movement of anyone, except for essential commodities or medical emergencies. All offices, markets, and public places were closed.

    The lockdown, which was later extended until 31 May (about nine weeks), had suddenly restricted the movement of over 1.3 billion people. People were confined to their houses and only online work was possible.

    Working from home soon created a unique office-home balance. When the lockdown was first announced no one thought they would have to embrace a novel approach to work more or less permanently.

    Today, COVID appears to have transformed the meaning of being at work from slogging for long hours in big offices, going and returning at odd hours, to simply being glued to gadgets for the whole day. One major change is that this working from home life excludes the physical presence of one's colleagues.

    Sputnik talked to several such people. Thirty-two-year-old Ashima Kumari from Delhi is one who feels her working experience has changed altogether. 

    Talking to Sputnik, she said: "Working from home on any special day, other than the official days, used to feel like days of special allowance. It looks like that feeling has settled with me as a normal way of life now over the last year".

    "What was once allowed monthly, to work from home for a day or two a year ago has now become normal life", she shared.

    Kumari views the past year as a mix of so many experiences, saying: "Sometimes, you love it and other times you hate it".

    She said she misses her coffee breaks, chit chats, and office parties, noting that "sometimes work from home is very monotonous".

    Having been cooped up at home for months, Kumari said she is now gradually trying to be at peace with the changed circumstances.

    Twenty-seven-year-old Amit Prasad, a software engineer by profession in Delhi, feels "so disconnected with the organisation".

    "Last month, I resigned from my organisation, my teammates were hardly aware of me having resigned. They all came to know about it when the HR sent them mail", he said.

    Many people gave a mixed response when asked about their experience of working from home during a survey conducted by job site "Indeed" earlier this month. The survey revealed that 59 percent of employers in India are not in favour of remote working or working from home.

    Sanjay Dimri, a Delhi-based employer whose company has roughly 70 employees, told Sputnik that Indians have mixed approaches regarding working from home. "A few of my employees don't want to come to the office, while a few are insisting on opening the office".

    Dimri said that a few of his employees only come to the office on Wednesday for a meeting.

    Asked how Indians are reacting to the work from home culture, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and noted sociologist Akhilesh Tripathi shared that the home culture of Indians is quite different from that of people residing in western countries.

    "Those living with a large family want to join back the office, and those who are living alone don't want to come to the office", he said.

    "The future is heterogeneous – it is a combination of home, hybrid, and on-location working. Every individual has a different choice, and most importantly, companies need to understand it. It's a transitional change for the employers too", Tripathi added.

    Not Much Hope for Regular Office Life Amid Resurgence of COVID

    Meanwhile, almost a year after the lockdown was announced, India is now witnessing a second wave of the outbreak. The country recorded 260,000 fresh coronavirus cases last week - one of the worst weekly increases since the pandemic began.

    As many as five Indian states — Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have announced lockdowns or curfews. The nation's capital, Delhi, is also witnessing a steady spike in COVID cases amid a lot of people moving around the city without taking the proper precautions.

    Related:

    Sex Toy Sales Skyrocket in India by 65% Post COVID-19 Lockdown, Report Says
    Lockdown and Cyclone Amphan Spell Doom for India's Mango Hub in West Bengal
    'Smoggy Days' are Back In Delhi Ahead of Diwali Due to India's Relaxation of Lockdown Restrictions
    ‘Unplanned Lockdown Disaster Continues to Haunt India,’ Says Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Wuhan, India, China, coronavirus, corona, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse