Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar Gives Debut to Shanaya Kapoor, Netizens Point to 'Nepotism'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has a history of launching star kids in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter.

Young Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor is turning heads with a new glamorous video offering a sneak peak of her next film directed by Karan Johar.

Johar took to Instagram to reveal that Shanaya will be joining the Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions.

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021​

Kapoor, 21, is the daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and already basking in the celebrity limelight thanks to her background.

While many netizens have welcomed her with open arms and are looking forward to her debut, some people on Twitter are calling her out for benefitting from nepotism.

A live example of #nepotism. For once in your life can you give opportunities to deserving ppl! Chodo re, Ye log kabhi baaz nahi aayenge! https://t.co/a9Gz0nVjuZ — Bahubali of BiggBoss (@VamsiSajja1) March 22, 2021​

One user asked how much money Johar will make for giving Kapoor her debut, while another said such opportunities should be given to people with talent instead of celebrities' children.

Budget spend while promoting outsiders and insiders are visible king https://t.co/kNVUS5xC0m — 🏳️‍🌈 (@koiektara) March 22, 2021

Some have labelled Kapoor “privileged” and one user commented, “Talent is about how to portray yourself on-screen through various characters, not by adding surnames after your first name and showing maximum skin for photoshoot.”

Many netizens, however, have wished her luck for her big debut, which will start filming in July.