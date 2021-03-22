Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar Gives Debut to Shanaya Kapoor, Netizens Point to 'Nepotism'

Young Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor is turning heads with a new glamorous video offering a sneak peak of her next film directed by Karan Johar.
Johar took to Instagram to reveal that Shanaya will be joining the Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions.
Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021
Kapoor, 21, is the daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and already basking in the celebrity limelight thanks to her background.
While many netizens have welcomed her with open arms and are looking forward to her debut, some people on Twitter are calling her out for benefitting from nepotism.
A live example of #nepotism. For once in your life can you give opportunities to deserving ppl! Chodo re, Ye log kabhi baaz nahi aayenge! https://t.co/a9Gz0nVjuZ— Bahubali of BiggBoss (@VamsiSajja1) March 22, 2021
One user asked how much money Johar will make for giving Kapoor her debut, while another said such opportunities should be given to people with talent instead of celebrities' children.
Budget spend while promoting outsiders and insiders are visible king https://t.co/kNVUS5xC0m— 🏳️🌈 (@koiektara) March 22, 2021
Some have labelled Kapoor “privileged” and one user commented, “Talent is about how to portray yourself on-screen through various characters, not by adding surnames after your first name and showing maximum skin for photoshoot.”
@karanjohar another example of nepotism guys .... shame on you all
Star kids only need to be 18 years old to become actors. That's enough.. Some bikini or 4 packs shoots and voila you are an actor https://t.co/vdKiDkK6um— Konul Ranveerian🦋 (@KonulRanveerian) March 22, 2021
She should have auditioned with outsiders for a role in Hollywood that would be true struggle for nepo kids... then they would know the pain outsiders go through in Bollywood @KanganaTeam @ishkarnBHANDARI https://t.co/BDcu0NIHpS— khushi (@khushi61301265) March 22, 2021
One more nepo-kid is getting launched by kjo🤮@karanjohar has lost all the trust of audiences and he knows it, that's why his comment section is limited🤫#nepokids #nepotism. https://t.co/5Gmm9qdGOU
— 𝚂𝚑𝚠𝚎𝚝𝚊 (@Shweta_RKVian) March 22, 2021
karan really said let me announce four outsiders first so that i don't get dragged for being nepo-king. he also made sure the videos for the first four had a different budget 🤧 https://t.co/0ohzi2TD0N pic.twitter.com/rWZwm8dcly— pri (@filmesthete) March 22, 2021
Many netizens, however, have wished her luck for her big debut, which will start filming in July.
We should support every talented newcomer. So wishing Shanaya Kapoor for her debut. Go Girl and show the world you are the best 😍😍. pic.twitter.com/BT6acbNIXs— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 22, 2021
