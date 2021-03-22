Register
07:10 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A stray dog crosses a deserted road during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

    Happy Anniversary #JantaCurfew: Indians Humor One Year Of 1st Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082313206_0:229:3123:1985_1200x675_80_0_0_c4dae069b6cd9858d80ee4ca1f2a04a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103221082413560-happy-anniversary-jantacurfew-indians-humor-one-year-of-1st-lockdown-amid-rising-covid-cases/

    India recorded 46951 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, making for the highest single-day rise since last November. The number of COVID positive cases are rising and have crossed the 11 million mark in India, due to which several state governments have imposed restrictions on public movements on holidays and at night.

    Amid the surge in COVID cases, Indians on Monday marked the one year anniverary of the “mock lockdown” – or “Janta Curfew”, which was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during a televised address to the nation. Today, Indians complete exactly one year of the “new normal” that brought along working from home, cancelled travel plans and a moratorium on outdoor activities, due to the pandemic.

    Last year, India had not even gotten over the Holi festivities when PM Modi announced a day-long "mock lockdown" on 22 March that culminated in the evening with millions of home-bound Indians banging spoons and plates on their balconies to express gratitude to health care workers.

    New Delhi: Indians Clap, Ring Bells From Balconies to Thank Doctors Amid Coronavirus - Videos
    © Photo
    New Delhi: Indians Clap, Ring Bells From Balconies to Thank Doctors Amid Coronavirus - Videos

    Recalling “Janta Curfew”, the first ever day of a COVID induced nation-wide lockdown, Indians are sharing memes and visuals of the day from last year turning Twitter into a “throwback timeline”.

    ​Comparing this day last year to today, a lot has changed around the world. Coronavirus, first reported in Wuhan, China back in November 2019, has led to  the death of over 2.7 million people worldwide.

    Velankanni Shrine
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / rajaraman sundaram / Shrine velankanni
    Unlock Phase 1: Gods & Devotees 'Brace to Meet Again' in India After Months of 'Social Distancing'
    In India, the “lockdown” did not ever really end, once and for all. Although the  government here kept lifting restrictions on public movement officially, several offices, schools and public places still remaindeserted due to the virus scare. Thousands of young people are still studying online, taking virtual exams or working from home.

    Festivals and weddings – that make for the pulse of India, are being celebrated amid heavy preventative measures, with fewer than 150 people gathering at one time.

    Between 22 March last year and this year, vaccines to fight against Coronavirus have finally been developed by several countries like India, Russia, China, the US and the UK.

    But just as virologists had predicted last year, the “second wave” of  the novel pandemic has begun, hitting many countries, including India.

    The total number of active Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 11 million mark last week. The government is discussing timely measures to check the spread of the virus once again.

    Currently, several state administrations in India have handpicked cities where the contamination rate is higher, and have imposed curfews on Sundays, festivals and the night-time movement of residents.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, coronavirus, COVID-19, airport lockdown, security lockdown, lockdown, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse