Happy Anniversary #JantaCurfew: Indians Humor One Year Of 1st Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases

Amid the surge in COVID cases, Indians on Monday marked the one year anniverary of the “mock lockdown” – or “Janta Curfew”, which was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during a televised address to the nation. Today, Indians complete exactly one year of the “new normal” that brought along working from home, cancelled travel plans and a moratorium on outdoor activities, due to the pandemic.
Last year, India had not even gotten over the Holi festivities when PM Modi announced a day-long "mock lockdown" on 22 March that culminated in the evening with millions of home-bound Indians banging spoons and plates on their balconies to express gratitude to health care workers.
Recalling “Janta Curfew”, the first ever day of a COVID induced nation-wide lockdown, Indians are sharing memes and visuals of the day from last year turning Twitter into a “throwback timeline”.
This day, last year.— Riyaz (@Rz1505) March 22, 2021
Happy #JanataCurfew anniversary. pic.twitter.com/wTTcbPtz3v
#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/WxHoXzkeXJ— Rupesh Biswas🇮🇳 (@RupeshBiswas4) March 22, 2021
Me and my Bois screaming during #JanataCurfew on the balcony---#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/xjSS1Fg1LJ— || 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 || 🇮🇳 (@niteshsingh____) March 22, 2021
Some memories of #JanataCurfew 22nd March 2020 ! 😂#1st Anniversary..... pic.twitter.com/uglZ0ZBxA8— Vineet Nayak (@VineetNayak13) March 22, 2021
How many of you remember this moment😂😂#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ofm5YxgKDT— Simham single ga vastadi😎 (@likhiteshNBK_) March 22, 2021
Comparing this day last year to today, a lot has changed around the world. Coronavirus, first reported in Wuhan, China back in November 2019, has led to the death of over 2.7 million people worldwide.
Festivals and weddings – that make for the pulse of India, are being celebrated amid heavy preventative measures, with fewer than 150 people gathering at one time.
Between 22 March last year and this year, vaccines to fight against Coronavirus have finally been developed by several countries like India, Russia, China, the US and the UK.
But just as virologists had predicted last year, the “second wave” of the novel pandemic has begun, hitting many countries, including India.
The total number of active Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 11 million mark last week. The government is discussing timely measures to check the spread of the virus once again.
Currently, several state administrations in India have handpicked cities where the contamination rate is higher, and have imposed curfews on Sundays, festivals and the night-time movement of residents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)