Four Terrorists Shot in Encounter with Indian Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir- Video

Four terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday morning, officials said.
Speaking to Sputnik, a senior armed forces officer stated that a joint team of security forces along with local Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following an input of terrorist movement in Shopian region late on Sunday night.
"The encounter between the terrorists and security forces broke out at around 2 a.m. after security forces approached the suspected spot where the terrorists were hiding. They terrorist fired upon the security forces, which retaliated and an encounter followed" a senior armed forces official told Sputnik.
He further mentioned that the terrorist turned down repeated government offers to surrender.
A total of four terrorists have been killed and a search operation is still underway in the nearby areas, the officer said while adding that incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been seized from their possession.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 04, affiliated with #proscribed terror outfit LeT. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/D5ckds46bv— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 22, 2021
According to the police, internet services have been shut off in Shopian district as precautionary measure.
The gunfight between terrorists and Indian armed forces in Manihal, Shopian is the eighth encounter of the year, and the fourth after the truce at the Line of Control between Indian and Pakistani armies. Last week, top LeT commander Jehangeer Ahmad Wani, a local resident of Shopian and another commander-level terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Sajjad Afghani, were killed in the encounter in the valley.
