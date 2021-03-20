Four Killed as Double Blast Rips Through Chemical Factory in Indian State of Maharashtra

At least four people have been killed and one critically injured in two blasts at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra state's Ratnagiri district on Saturday.
Up to 50 people were trapped inside the factory as a fire raged following the double explosion. Fire crews were rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped inside.
Some of those trapped sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
The reason behind the fire is not yet known but it's thought a boiler may be to blame.
Several Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to mourn those who died.
Saddened by the loss of lives due to an explosion at a factory in Ratnagiri district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 20, 2021
Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha assured help for the needy.
Sad to hear about the #blast at a chemical factory in an industrial area in #Maharashtra's #Ratnagiri district. My condolences for the bereaved families. Government is taking necessary action to help the needy. I am monitoring the situation.— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 20, 2021
