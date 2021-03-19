Indian Celebs Support Boxer Vijender Singh as he Prepares to Fight Russia's Artysh Lopsan

Indian boxer Vijender Singh will soon face-off against Russian Artysh Lopsan in the highly anticipated "Battle on Ship" – the first official fight in India in over a year amid the COVID pandemic. The bout is taking place in the Indian state of Goa.
Ahead of the fight, many Indian celebs have been posting the #BattleOnship #SinghvsLopsan hastags on social media in support of Singh.
Two-time Olympic wrestling medalist Sushil Kumar has called Singh "unbeatable" and urged people to get behind the 35-year-old super-middleweight boxer, who is unbeaten in 12 fights with eight KOs.
He is unbeaten till date and will rightly so in future, guys come in large numbers and support @boxervijender for his fight in Goa Tonight. I am going to watch fight live on @bookmyshow @FanCode#BattleOnship #SinghvsLopsan pic.twitter.com/TXODdsvHuw— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) March 19, 2021
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, actor Vineet Kumar Singh, female cricketer Sushma Verma, politician Kuldeep Bishnoi, and several others have posted good luck wishes on social media.
Go champ!! 👊🏽👊🏽 @boxervijender time to do your toofaani thing against Russian opponent #ArtyshLopsan.. will be watching and cheering you on. #BattleOnShip tonight at 8pm. @bookmyshow @FanCode pic.twitter.com/7uTW5cYzNk— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 19, 2021
All the very best @boxervijender. You’ve always made us proud. More power to you. We need a knockout! 👊👍 pic.twitter.com/xw7kC7O6wT— Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 19, 2021
King of the the ring @boxervijender is back after an year.
Ring is set for Indian lion against #Russian boxer #Lopsan .— Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) March 19, 2021
TONIGHT at 8:00pm
Best of luck for your fight bro 👊
Live fight on @bookmyshow and @FanCode
#BattleOnShip #SinghvsLopsan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nm7dgVjgJi
Best wishes to @boxervijender for the upcoming fight against #ArtyshLopsan. Let's keep that unbeaten streak intact !#BattleOnShip #SinghvsLopsan pic.twitter.com/JFp36MHBHR— Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) March 18, 2021
All the very best Viju bhai..Victory awaits you yet again..I am truly excited for this first of its kinds on a ship in India...🥊🥊 @boxervijender @imrahultrehan pic.twitter.com/656qCvqQxd— Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) March 19, 2021
Lopsan has four wins, a loss, and a draw from six bouts. He's four inches taller than Singh at 6 ft 4 inches and is nine years younger, but the Indian is the bookies' favourite.
The fight is taking place on the Majestic Pride Casino ship in Goa and will stream live at 8 PM local time on BookMyShow and Dream11-backed Fancode.
