Watch How Indian Bhangra Dancers Wished the Irish a Happy St Patrick's Day

A video of Indian folk dancers doing the bhangra dance to the beats of Dhol (traditional Indian drums) and Irish music has gone viral on social media.
The turban-clad dancers put on their dancing shoes, donning traditional Kurta and Chadar outfit, to wish the Irish people a happy St. Patrick's Day on 17 March.
Celebrating the best of the two cultures, India and Ireland, the Bhangra dancers from Ireland's folk dance group 'Shamrock Bhangra' can be seen grooving to Irish music.
Shot at Castletown House in County Kildare, Ireland, the video features three choreographers Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh, and Kanwar Singh dancing to music by the Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation, a Bhangra musical group.
One user commented, "What fun!!! Went to fun dinner at friends but didn’t dance like that!!!!", while another weighed in, "I love this so much. A beautiful mash up of traditional dance and music, blending too cultures."
All comments
Show new comments (0)