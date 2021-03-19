Indians Cheer as University Replaces British-Inspired Convocation Attire, Adds 'Desi' Twist

India’s prestigious Uttranchal University, located in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, has asked its graduating students to wear a white 'Kurta Pyjama' ensemble, complete with a saffron scarf instead of the conventional black robe and black cap attire that was introduced in India during the British era.
Pictures from the Uttaranchal University's “desi” convocation attire has gained major appreciation from Indians on social media.
There are still several practices followed in India which were inspired by the British era. Even today, the “Durbans” (uniformed doormen) of the government offices, including the courts and the Presidential Residence, dress up in khaki or red-coloured colonial attire.
The same year, the Indian Railways also abolished the practice of using human messengers to pass important messages and files from one office to another – that was also introduced in India by the British.
