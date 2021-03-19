Register
08:39 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indians hold placards condemning recent mob lynching of Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand state as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    'Mob Violence' Against Muslims, Healthcare Workers in India Among the Worst Globally, Study Reveals

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/38/1077483813_0:165:3072:1893_1200x675_80_0_0_0c03dba0c23e5f7bab0120395b9c6129.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103191082389684-mob-violence-against-muslims-healthcare-workers-in-india-among-the-worst-globally-study-reveals/

    In 2020, India was among the worst countries globally in terms of groups being targeted by violent mobs, a new study by the US' Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) said. Most of the civilian attacks in India took place against healthcare workers performing COVID-related duties as well as Muslims, among others, it said.

    A new report by the American nonprofit organisation Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) has assessed violent mobs targeting civilians in countries throughout the world, and has pegged India among the five worst-affected countries in 2020.

    ACLED is a non-governmental organisation specialising in disaggregated conflict data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping.

    "In India, rioters involved in mob violence are responsible for most violence targeting civilians," says the study, as it documented 745 incidents of mob violence in India in 2020, which resulted in 161 deaths.

    ​Most of the attacks that took place in India during the last year were against healthcare workers performing COVID duties, against Muslims in the form of ‘communal violence’ as well as in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, says the American study.

    “Health workers, people suspected of spreading the coronavirus, and members of the minority Muslim community were frequently targeted by mobs motivated by conspiracy theories and rumours linked to the health crisis,” says ACLED.

    The US study points out that “attacks on civilians” continued in the South Asian country despite the lockdown restrictions last year, which kicked in on 25 March and continued through April, May and June.

    Mexico, Brazil, Syria, India and Yemen were listed as the five worst countries in terms of mob violence, according to the report's findings. It adds, however, that civilians were targeted by different actors, both state and non-state, in these five countries.

    “Anonymous or unidentified armed groups and gangs were responsible for the largest proportion of civilian-targeting around the world last year at 52 percent of all the events, as well as 54 percent of all reported civilian fatalities,” says the report.

    “Of identified actors, state forces posed the greatest threat to civilians last year, responsible for 17 percent of civilian targeting and 15 percent of civilian fatalities, followed by rioters and violent mobs, which were responsible for 13 percent of civilian targeting and 3 percent of civilian fatalities,” it adds.

    The report further notes that even as both civilian targeting and fatalities across the world recorded an overall decline as compared to last year, “civilian targeting” events rose in half of the countries.

    “The greatest increases in civilian targeting were recorded in Brazil, Nigeria, Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon. Overall, civilian targeting rose in 50 percent of all countries covered by ACLED.

    The study has further noted an overall decline in “political violence” across the world, including in India. In fact, the South Asian country was among the top countries in terms of declining overall political violence in 2020.

    While political violence and civilian targeting recorded an overall global decline in 2020, demonstration activity around the world witnessed an aggregate increase, according to the US study.

     “Following an initial drop at the start of the health crisis, overall demonstration activity rose by 7 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, with an increase recorded in 58 percent of all countries covered by ACLED,” states the report.

    “However, in 2020, the United States registered the highest number of demonstrations in the world, with nearly as many demonstrations as the next two countries — India and Pakistan — combined,” said the study by the US nonprofit organisation.

    Related:

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams India Over 'Massacre of Muslims' in Delhi
    India Slams Pakistan as Muslim Countries Back UN Resolution Against Destruction of Religious Sites
    Hindu Man Arrested for Mercilessly Beating Muslim Boy for Drinking Temple Water in India - Video
    Tags:
    Yemen, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse