Reliance Industries Denies Rumours Nita Ambani is to Join Banaras Hindu University Amid Protests

In the wake of protests by a number of students, Reliance Industries has denied rumours that Nita Ambani has been invited as a guest lecturer to India’s prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh state.
— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021
Rumour had it that Reliance Industries' reigning matriarch had been invited to be a guest professor at BHU’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Development to encourage upcoming women entrepreneurs.
Reacting to the rumours, a group of BHU students took to the streets to protest outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, Rakesh Bhatnagar – scenes of which have appeared online.
The students oppose the alleged appointment of Nita Ambani arguing that instead of her, the university ought to invite self-made, successful women entrepreneurs to encourage female students in their college, Indian media reported.
— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) March 17, 2021
Several netizens in India reacted to the student protests opposing Nita Ambani’s appointment at BHU, and many of them supported the students.
— AndolanJeevi (Bibliophile) (@nalitics) March 17, 2021
— परितोष शून्य (@paritoshZero) March 17, 2021
— Suchi SA (@suchi_a) March 17, 2021
Nita Ambani, 56, is married to Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia’s richest multi-billionaires. She is a philanthropist and chairs the Dhirubhai Ambani International School as well as being a non-executive director of Reliance Industries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)