Graphic CCTV Footage of Horrific Double Murder in Delhi Emerges Online

The crime rate in the Indian capital city is four times higher than in other metro cities of the country. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, the number of crimes in Delhi increased by over 20 percent between 2018 and 2019. Along with robberies, Delhi registered a total of 472 cases of murder in 2020.

In what appears to be a road rage incident, two suspects brutally beat, kicked, punched, and stabbed two men in their twenties in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both victims, Rohit Agrawal, 23, and Ghanshayam (surname unknown), 20, were assaulted near the Udyog Vihar Metro Station in the early hours of Tuesday. They were pronounced dead after police rushed them to the hospital, Indian media reported.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera positioned on a nearby building. The video shows a narrow ally in the residential area, where the two perpetrators are seen attacking and repeatedly stabbing Agrawal and Ghanshayam before they collapse on the road in a pool of their own blood.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, also shows two different men walking around in the area, who saw the murder happening and chose not to do anything about it.

Warning: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

​An anonymous call to the police alerted law enforcement about the bodies lying on the road.

Using the CCTV footage, the police have nabbed one of the two alleged murderers, a minor whose name remains undisclosed. The other accused has been identified as Pradeep Kohli, aged 19.

Revealing details of the incident, the arrested suspect said a quarrel took place after their motorbike was hit by the victims’ vehicle.

Police have also confiscated the knife that was used to stab the victims as well as the motorbike that the accused were driving at the time.