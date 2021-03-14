Register
10:08 GMT14 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prisoner

    'Tip of the Iceberg': Indian Cop Arrested for Planting Bomb at Home of Asia's Richest Man

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105974/58/1059745868_113:0:1807:953_1200x675_80_0_0_49fbea577a8954c96fae99b8755f8d28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103141082336303-tip-of-the-iceberg-indian-cop-arrested-for-planting-bomb-at-home-of-asias-richest-man/

    The mystery surrounding the appearance of a bomb-laden vehicle at the Mumbai residence of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani deepened on Saturday, after India's federal investigators arrested a cop for his alleged involvement in the whole affair. The arrested cop has now accused opposition party Shiv Sena for playing a major role in the incident.

    Sachin Vaze, arrested by India's National Investigative Agency (NIA) for allegedly planting a bomb outside the Mumbai-based residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, on Sunday said that he was part of a “bigger conspiracy” which also involved leaders from the regional political outfit Shiv Sena, as per media reports.

    Shiv Sena is the governing party in Maharashtra at the state level; it is an opposition party at the federal level. A former ally of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena decided to part ways with Prime Minister Modi's party over differences in a power-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra state in 2019.

    Sources in the NIA told Indian portal ABP News that several Shiv Sena leaders played a “major role” in planting gelatin sticks in an SUV which was found at Ambani’s residence on 25 February, as suggested by Vaze.

     “I am the tip of the iceberg in the case,” Vaze, a cop in Mumbai’s police force, reportedly told the Indian investigators.

    Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday evening, after 13 hours of rigorous questioning by the Indian investigators.

    Vaze’s name popped up in the case after the owner of the bomb-laden vehicle, a local businessman, was found dead under mysterious circumstances nearby, a week after the car was recovered at Ambani’s residence.

    The wife of the dead businessman Mansukh Hiran told the probe agencies that her deceased husband had lent his SUV to Vaze in November last year, and that it was returned by the cop only in the first week of February.

    After Ms. Hiran’s allegations, the investigation into the high-profile case was handed from Mumbai Police to the federal NIA.

    Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut, a federal parliamentarian from Shiv Sena, threw his weight behind Vaze on Sunday, describing the Mumbai cop as an “honest” police officer.

    “I believe Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

    Raut further accused the federal government of “pressuring” Mumbai Police for handing over the case to the NIA, stating that the decision was “demoralising” to the Mumbai Police, which could have investigated the matter without any help from the federal agency.

    Related:

    Anil Ambani, Once World's 6th Richest Person, Owes $716 Mln to Chinese Banks, Faces Enforcement Act
    Social Media Abuzz With Modi-Ambani Memes as Farmers Protest Against New Laws
    Security Beefed Up Outside House of India's Richest Man Ambani After Explosive Material Found in Car
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), India, Mukesh Ambani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse