Fire Roasts Coach of Train Traversing the Himalayas in India’s Uttarakhand - Video

A coach of India's Delhi-Dehradun Jan Satabdi Express train caught fire on Saturday afternoon due to a short circuit in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in the Himalayas. When the incident occurred, the train had been passing through the Kansaro Forest Range of India’s famous Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
All the 35 passengers travelling in the particular coach were evacuated from the burning passenger car and accommodated in others. The fire-damaged coach was detached from the train and fire fighters brought the raging flames under control.
Visuals of the horrific incident have surface on Twitter in India.
#BREAKING | दिल्ली-देहरादून जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस की बोगी C-5 में लगी आग, सभी यात्रियों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं, रेलवे के अधिकारी मौके पर मौजूद।@uttarakhandcops @RailMinIndia#JanShatabdi #Fire #Kumbh #Haridwar #Dehradun #IndianRailways #Shatabdi pic.twitter.com/ey9ykA9Gz7— Nedrick News (@nedricknews) March 13, 2021
हरिद्वारजनशताब्दी ट्रेन के C5 कोच में लगी आग।— SAURABH TYAGI (@tyagi_saurabh8) March 13, 2021
हरिद्वार से देहरादून की ओर जा रही थी जनशताब्दी। @haridwarpolice @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/YdBDtenpoJ
दिल्ली-देहरादून शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस की एक बोगी में लगी आग। कांसरो के नजदीक हुआ हादसा, किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहींः उत्तराखंड के डीजीपी अशोक कुमार pic.twitter.com/rnoAZFlNRU pic.twitter.com/jDYFUtb5ho— सचिन कुमार राजपूत (@SACHINK71656735) March 13, 2021
Tirath Singh Rawat, who wasswore in as the state chief of Uttarakhand earlier this week, tweeted details of the incident and expressed gratitude to the deities that the incident was brought under control on time and no lives were lost or endangered.
दिल्ली से देहरादून जा रही शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस के एक कोच में राजाजी टाइगर रिजर्व की कांसरो रेंज के पास आग लगने का समाचार मिला। भगवान बद्री विशाल और बाबा केदार की कृपा से घटना में किसी के भी हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं।— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 13, 2021
