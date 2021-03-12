India's Ruling BJP to Face Farmers' Wrath in Poll-Bound States

A large number of farmers in India have been protesting against agriculture market liberalisation laws introduced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thousands of farmers have been camping on Delhi's borders since late November, demanding that the government repeal the laws. Several rounds of talks have failed to resolve the issue.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is fighting a close contest in four poll-bound states and one union territory, will now have another opponent - the protesting farmer community.

Farmer leaders have decided to take their agitation against the contentious farm laws to the poll-bound states. Despite government assurances and clarifications, these farmers fear that these new laws will put them at the mercy of big agribusiness.

"We want to tell the people in every state heading for elections, not to vote for the BJP. We will appeal to people to vote for any other party except the BJP, which has turned a deaf ear to our plight," Balbir Singh Rajewal, a prominent farmer leader told Sputnik on Friday.

Rajewal himself is headed for Kolkata city in West Bengal state, where the BJP is fighting in an intense contest with the ruling Trinamool Congress party. The polling process for the state legislature will span over eight polling phases, spread over a month. It will begin on 27 March and end on 29 April, with the polls results slated to be declared on 2 May.

The farmer leaders are now forming several teams that will head to the four poll-bound states -- Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, to hold rallies.

"We wish to explain the people about our hardships, about the unrelenting attitude of the government and the deaf ears they have turned to our consistent demands for the repealing of the farm laws, that are so damaging to the marginal farmers," said Rajewal.

According to Gurbax Singh Dhillon, an agriculture expert and a political analyst, this is the first time that any ruling party will have a populist movement campaigning against it in the elections.

"Normally, you see political parties holding rallies and appealing to people to vote for them. It will be a first campaign of sorts that appeals to people to vote for any party except the ruling party at the Centre," Dhillon told Sputnik.

Why Are Farmers Protesting?

A large number of farmers are protesting on Delhi's borders for a complete rollback of three new laws -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Coming mainly from Delhi’s neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, these farmers have accused the central government of moving to abandon its minimum price support (MSP) scheme, a system of subsidies which guarantees the farmers' incomes, and leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

About 250 farmers have died during the protests, launched at the beginning of winter season in India last year, of various reasons including cold weather, natural causes.

Despite several rounds of talks and government clarifications, the protesting farmers believe that these laws are set to adversely affect their livelihoods.