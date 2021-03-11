Register
11 March 2021
    Trinamool Congress party leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee

    Protests Erupt Day After India's Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee Injured in 'Attack'

    India
    Mamata Banerjee says she was injured by a group of four people but she's been accused of "theatrics" by opposition politicians as Indians prepare to go to the polls.

    Protests have erupted in India's poll-bound state of West Bengal a day after State Chief Mamata Banerjee was reportedly attacked and injured by a group of unidentified people. Meanwhile, India's top election body has ordered a probe into the incident.

    Protest Erupt in West Bengal

    Widespread protests have been reported in various districts of West Bengal since Thursday morning following the attack, with many people burning tires. 

    A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by Derek O'brien, Partha Chatterjee, and Chandrima Bhattacharya is set to meet with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discuss the attack on the chief minister. 

    Who Caused Injuries to State Chief  

    Banerjee said she was assaulted by three to four people from a massive crowd that turned up in her political constituency, Nandigram, where she was filing her election nomination papers. 

    "Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," Banerjee alleged just after the incident. She said no police were present when it happened.

    Banerjee's nephew and TMC parliamentarian Abhishek Banerjee shared a photo of her injured leg. 

    Elections for the 294-member state legislature of West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April.

    Opposition BJP Calls it 'Elections Theatrics'

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Banerjee of “theatrics" following her attack story. 

    ​"I think I will refrain from commenting. All of you are intelligent and have covered (reported on) such things all your life. Our didi (Mamata Banerjee) is perturbed. These are signs of a defeated party and a defeated candidate. She will lose from Nandigram and there will be a change in Bengal," Senior BJP leader and federal Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted by media as saying.

    Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times quoted Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who also accused Banerjee of resorting to "hypocrisy and theatrics" to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls. 

    However, other Congress leaders have condemned the incident on Twitter. 

