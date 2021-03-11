Protests Erupt Day After India’s Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee Injured in ‘Attack’

Mamata Banerjee says she was injured by a group of four people but she's been accused of "theatrics" by opposition politicians as Indians prepare to go to the polls.

Protests have erupted in India's poll-bound state of West Bengal a day after State Chief Mamata Banerjee was reportedly attacked and injured by a group of unidentified people. Meanwhile, India's top election body has ordered a probe into the incident.

Protest Erupt in West Bengal

Widespread protests have been reported in various districts of West Bengal since Thursday morning following the attack, with many people burning tires.

Protests break out across Bengal after "attack" on CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/aqGly9ccP9 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ - কলকাতা (@iindrojit) March 10, 2021

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by Derek O'brien, Partha Chatterjee, and Chandrima Bhattacharya is set to meet with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discuss the attack on the chief minister.

A TMC delegation comprising of MP Derek O'Brien, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee reaches the Election Commission office in #Kolkata to file a complaint in the case of the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in #Nandigram. @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/r5K8r09KBG — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) March 11, 2021

Who Caused Injuries to State Chief

Banerjee said she was assaulted by three to four people from a massive crowd that turned up in her political constituency, Nandigram, where she was filing her election nomination papers.

"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," Banerjee alleged just after the incident. She said no police were present when it happened.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC parliamentarian Abhishek Banerjee shared a photo of her injured leg.

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd.



Get READY!!! pic.twitter.com/dg6bw1TxiU — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 10, 2021

Elections for the 294-member state legislature of West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April.

Opposition BJP Calls it 'Elections Theatrics'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Banerjee of “theatrics" following her attack story.

Not one eye witness seems to corroborate Mamata Banerjee’s ‘attack’ version. People of Nandigram are upset and angry at her for blaming them and bringing disrepute.



Clearly she is nervous about her prospects in Nandigram and has now lost confidence, if any, of the people too... pic.twitter.com/vBFFjbt1UF — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 11, 2021

Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? 4 IPS officers are her security incharge & must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they've to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy: WB BJP vice-pres Arjun Singh pic.twitter.com/EnINlTRMej — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

​"I think I will refrain from commenting. All of you are intelligent and have covered (reported on) such things all your life. Our didi (Mamata Banerjee) is perturbed. These are signs of a defeated party and a defeated candidate. She will lose from Nandigram and there will be a change in Bengal," Senior BJP leader and federal Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted by media as saying.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times quoted Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who also accused Banerjee of resorting to "hypocrisy and theatrics" to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls.

However, other Congress leaders have condemned the incident on Twitter.

The news is distressing that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ji was pushed to her car by some miscreants & she has been injured. I wish her a speedy recovery. Those behind this must be caught & punished. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2021

The violence perpetrated against her is absolutely unacceptable and condemnable. History is witness that whenever she is wronged she emerges only stronger. Speediest recovery wishes for the Bengal Tigress @MamataOfficial ji! pic.twitter.com/mkIgvPCAq6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 11, 2021

I wish @MamataOfficial ji a speedy recovery! Those behind this attack must not be spared. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 10, 2021