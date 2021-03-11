Billboards Thanking India's Modi for COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Emerge in Canada - Video

On receiving COVID-19 vaccines from India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appreciated "India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and PM Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

Billboards thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing Canada with COVID-19 vaccines have emerged in Toronto.

The billboard read: "Thank You India and PM Narendra Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long Live Canada-India Friendship."

The four-second message of thanks is sponsored by Canada's Hindu Forum.

Toronto, Canada has this board up thanking India & PM Modi for sending Covid vaccine to the country pic.twitter.com/bz2J9L8tB7

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 11, 2021

​Last month, Modi assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that he would help, saying: "India will do its best to support Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts".

On 4 March, Canada received its first consignment of 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, made at the Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune.

The Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world manages to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

PM Modi thanked Trudeau for his kind words. India will be sending a second batch of 1.5 million more doses to Canada in the near future.

India has been promoting "vaccine diplomacy", sharing locally made jabs to various nations around the world.

Canada has signed deals with seven vaccine suppliers including Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for a total of more than 400 million doses.