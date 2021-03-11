'Thought You Were About to Announce Pregnancy': Netizens React to Priyanka-Nick Jonas’ Oscars Video

The chemistry between actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas has left millions of fans across the globe in awe. Fondly known as 'NickYanka', the couple started dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later.

Thrilled with the news about actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas being picked to announce the 93rd Academy Awards nominationsthis upcoming Monday, 15 March, the couple's fans have gone gaga reacting to their adorable chemistry in the latest Oscars video.

The power couple took to Twitter and posted a video in which Priyanka can be seen asking fans to "tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations."

Standing behind her, Nick looks unimpressed and tells her that she has already told everyone. The excited couple ends on a happy note and tells their fans to catch them live.

Looking at their bond, one user commented, “I thought you were about to announce a pregnancy.” Another wrote, “Okay - you two just keep getting more and more adorable. My husband and I are so happy to see the two of you so happy. Keep working on that "together happiness" one day at a time!! …!”

I thought you were about to announce a pregnancy — 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇 (@issatay_616) March 11, 2021

Okay - you two just keep getting more and more adorable. My husband and I are so happy to see the two of you so happy. Keep working on that "together happiness" one day at a time!! 25 years later, my boo and I STILL got it goin' on... one day at a time! xoxo — Michael-Paul Rieth (He/Him/His) (@mpinmaui) March 11, 2021 excited for you guys pic.twitter.com/iHDwrFf02d — NICOLLΛS 𝖘𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖓 🚀👩‍🚀 (@jobrostrust) March 11, 2021 ​Omg !! This is so cute and excited at the same time . Can't wait to see you guys .

— Malessa Hussain (@MalessaH) March 11, 2021

​The couple, who are currently in London, will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations virtually on Monday and cover all 23 categories. Films such as Chloe Zhao’s 'Nomadland', Aaron Sorkin’s 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and Emerald Fennell’s 'Promising Young Woman' are expected to receive many nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.