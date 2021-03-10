India's Ruling BJP Names Tirath Singh Rawat New State Chief of Uttarakhand Amid Leadership Shuffle

The BJP has named Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister (CM) of Uttarakhand. Rawat will be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled for later in the day. The announcement came in the wake of a BJP party meeting on Wednesday.
The leadership change in Uttarakhand has created a major buzz on social media. Many people are congratulating the state as well as its newly elected chief, while others are a bit bewildered by the rapid changes.
In the year 2000, when Uttarakhand was declared a state in India, Tirath Singh Rawat was appointed its first Education Minister.
Aged 56, Tirath Singh Rawat is also regarded as a prominent personality in the Thakur (Upper caste) community of Uttarakhand.
