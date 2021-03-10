Security Deployed Outside Chinese Embassy in Delhi as Tibetan Youth Congress Members Stage Protest

Barricades and heavy security were deployed outside the Chinese Embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi as a group of Tibetan Youth Congress members staged a protest, marking the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising on Wednesday.
Security increased in front of Chinese embassy in Delhi as Tibetan Youth Congress set to stage protest to mark the 62nd Tibetan National Uprising day pic.twitter.com/VPs9Awpqys— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 10, 2021
Observed on 10 March each year, the day commemorates the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the presence of the People's Republic of China. At the time, the armed rebellion failed against China and resulted in a crackdown on Tibetan independence movements.
The uprising also forced Tibet's spiritual leader - the 14th and present Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso - into exile in India.
#TibetanUprisingDay, observed on 10th March, commemorates the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese Communists in #Tibet. After the failure The Dalai Lama could escape to India. The world remembers the '1959 Tibetan uprising' and those who bravely fought for the #DalaiLama. pic.twitter.com/0hwzcw3HB9— Royalist_Today (@Royalist_Today) March 10, 2021
Videos of protesters chanting pro-Tibet slogans in the town of Udhagamandalam (also known as Ooty, a resort in the western Ghats mountains in Tamil Nadu state, right down in the south of India) have also surfaced online. Ooty houses one of the most famous Tibetan markets in India.
Tibetans in Ooty commemorating the 10th March Uprising day. Covid protocols were followed with everyone wearing masks. Here the Tibetans all gathered at the parking ground of the Tibetan Market with chants of solidarity for Tibet #TibetanUprisingDay #tibetansofooty pic.twitter.com/U3WIyNXv96— Tenzing Dhamdul (@dundhamdul) March 10, 2021
Hundreds of protesters also flocked the streets of Taiwan’s capital Taipei to mark the 62nd Tibet Uprising day against mainland China. Slogans such as "Free Tibet, China out", "Tibet belongs to Tibetans" and "Long live the Dalai Lama!" echoed in Taipei.
Tibetans took on the street to memorize the 310 uprising on Mar, 7, Taipei. Chanting “Let Dalai Lama go home” and “Tibet belongs to Tibetans.”— Kuan (@truths_1989) March 9, 2021
62 years, Tibetans in exile are still striving to return to their homeland. pic.twitter.com/A1LZXepA5e
