Uttarakhand State Chief Minister Tenders Resignation to Governor as BJP Mulls Leadership Change

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was serving as the state chief of Uttarakhand on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun. Rawat's government would have turned four years old on 18 March.
"The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as chief minister should be given to someone else now", the Indian media quoted Rawat as saying.
Rawat returned to Uttarakhand after meeting with senior BJP officials in Delhi on 8 March 2021. Earlier today, he also met JP Nadda, the national president of BJP in Dehradun.
A BJP party meeting is scheduled to be held on 10 March, Rawat informed reporters.
As per speculations, BJP minister Dhan Singh Rawat is being touted as the frontrunner to bag the position of Uttarakhand's chief minister.
