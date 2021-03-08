How Bollywood Stars Are Celebrating the Spirit of Womanhood

International Women’s Day is being celebrated today globally with much fanfare. Social media is flooded with anecdotes and wishes from Bollywood celebs, who have been sharing pictures of the most important women in their lives and how they have helped them grow on every front.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sunny Leone, Rhea Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and many others are making International Women’s Day special by lauding the women in their life with a powerful message.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of the women of his family that included his mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second son, has set an example through her life by leading a successful career after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan.

While many Bollywood actresses’ careers came to a halt after they took a sabbatical post-marriage and motherhood, Kareena turned out to be a game-changer in the film industry as she successfully balanced her life, family, and career with much ease.

Making the impossible possible, Kareena took to social media and surprised her fans with the first pictures of her second son and wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do”.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene shared pictures of the most important women in her life – late veteran dancer Saroj Khan and her mother and mother-in-law – who have been a big inspiration to her.

My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey & who continue to inspire me ❤️🙏 Happy Women's Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most?#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/uuox5mRXne — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2021

For the “controversy queen” of Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut, “every day is women’s day” as she shared candid pictures of her mother and sister, who she considers her “favourite women” in her life.

Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSHYAikynd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

Actress Sunny Leone, who has achieved success after facing many struggles and rejections, encapsulated her journey of being a self-made woman in a video.

From receiving hate mail at the age of 21 and becoming a target of "judgemental and sexist comments" for her work to being "criticised for her dance moves" and being boycotted at awards shows, she revealed her struggles that made her become a strong and successful woman.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who went through a rough phase in her life last year due to the demise of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput that led to her arrest for a month, shared that she and her mother have together been a strength to each other throughout their lives.

"New Amsterdam" actor Anupam Kher shared a powerful message and said that every mother who gives birth to a new life should be celebrated every day.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is shooting for a biopic on the inspiring story of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj, shared an inspirational video urging girls to push the boundaries.

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for a biopic called "Shabaash Mithu" based on the motivational story of cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress posted a video, where she, along with Raj, was motivating women around the world.

Starkid Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, shared a strong message about self-celebrating amid all imperfections.