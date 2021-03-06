Register
10:20 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch aircraft from the multi-storied parking lot of the terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 15, 2010

    Man Causes Panic at Delhi Airport by Declaring Himself Covid Positive Minutes Before Take-off

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105721/91/1057219144_20:0:3064:1712_1200x675_80_0_0_63bd5d179d44b2149bb1047a332f7774.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103061082270427-man-causes-panic-at-delhi-airport-by-declaring-himself-covid-positive-minutes-before-take-off/

    Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several Indian states have made it mandatory for all interstate flyers to present a negative test upon arrival.

    A man who boarded an IndiGo flight to Maharashtra's Pune city at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport caused panic minutes before take off after declaring he was COVID positive, an airport official said on Saturday.

    Speaking to Sputnik, the airport official – requesting anonymity – said that the incident took place on Thursday evening. The plane was temporarily grounded as a result. 

    "The passenger was on board in flight 6E 286 of IndiGo that was scheduled to take off for Pune from Delhi airport at 5.30pm [local time]. After completing the boarding procedure of the passengers, the flight had pushed back and left the tarmac when the incident took place," the official said.

    He explained that as the plane was moving towards the runway, the passengers informed the flight crew that he had just received his Covid-19 report, which showed he was positive.

    "The pilot in command was informed about the passenger who in turn alerted the air traffic control and requested a return to the parking lot. The aircraft, that had already reached the runway. A medical team at the airport rushed to the reached the aircraft and de-boarded the passenger as per health ministry guidelines," the official revealed.

    All passengers disembarked and the aircraft was thoroughly sanitised. 

    “A thorough fumigation was carried out. All contact points were sanitised, and the entire plane was cleaned. Only after that the rest of the passengers were allowed to board again. The flight finally took off after a delay of one and a half hours,” the official added.

    IndiGo did not confirm the total number of passengers or crew members onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident. 

    Covid cases are on the rise in India, especially in Maharashtra state –  it is mandatory for all flyers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, and Gujarat state to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival in Maharashtra.

    Related:

    India Makes Body Scanners Mandatory in all Major Airports
    'Empty Roads, Airport': Wuhan Appears Lifeless in Video From Air India Flight
    Air India Express Flight From Dubai With 191 Passengers On Board Crash Lands at Calicut Airport
    Tags:
    IndiGo airlines, flight, takeoff, airport, Maharashtra, Delhi, Virus, COVID-19, Indira Gandhi International Airport, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse