Owner of Explosive-Laden Car Parked Outside India's Richest Man's House Found Dead

Days after a vehicle laden with explosives was found near Reliance Industries Ltd's Chairman Mukesh Ambani house, the police on Friday revealed that the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren had committed suicide.
Hiren reportedly jumped into Kalwa Creek.
Speaking to Sputnik, a senior Mumbai Police official requesting anonymity stated that after the car was seized from outside Ambani's house the police sought it owner.
"The body of Mansukh Hiren, 45 years old, was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road in the Thane City of Maharashtra. Initial investigation revealed that he had gone missing on Thursday night," the officer said.
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police recorded statements from 25 people in its probe.
Maharashtra Home Affairs Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter, and the findings will be out soon.
