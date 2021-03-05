Tandav: Indian Supreme Court Shields Amazon India Head From Arrest Following Web Series Row

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to Aparna Purohit, the head of Amazon India, in a case filed against a web series called “Tandav” streaming on Amazon’s over-the-top (OTT) content platform Prime.
Earlier, on 25 February, the Allahabad High Court had denied anticipatory bail to her but she challenged the decision in the country's apex court.
जन भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं, घटिया वेब सीरीज की आड़ मं नफरत फैलाने वाली वेब सीरीज तांडव की पूरी टीम के खिलाफ योगीजी के उत्तर प्रदेश में गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज, जल्द गिरफ्तारी की तैयारी !! pic.twitter.com/V9ZewGNOHw— Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 18, 2021
While shielding Purohit from jail, the Supreme Court's Bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R.S. Reddy expressed its reprimands regarding the newly released government guidelines that aim to control India’s digital media and OTT space.
Bench: We have received the Rules you have filed. These Rules don’t have any teeth. There’s no provision for prosecution. They’re only just guidelines.— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 5, 2021
SG Mehta: I bow down. #ITRules #Tandav
Order: Rules don’t list anything a about appropriate action to be taken against those who don’t abide by the guidelines. SG has submitted that steps will be taken for the same and it shall be placed before the Court. #Tandav #ITGuidelines #SOCIALMEDIAGUIDELINES— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 5, 2021
Replying to the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for a period of two weeks for the government to devise revised regulatory rules for India’s digital space.
SG: We can come up with a draft within two weeks. We are trying to balance. We can come up with something for the Court’s consideration. This needs examination. #ITRules #Tandav— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 5, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)