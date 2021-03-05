India's Anti-Drug Unit Names B-Town Actor Sushant's ex-Girlfriend in 30K Page Drug Case Chargesheet

In June 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat. His death sparked off a massive debate about what went on in Bollywood and it was alleged that a lot of big names in the industry were habitual drug users. Several stars were brought in for questioning and attracted widespread criticism.

India's anti-drug unit, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), submitted its chargesheet concerning the drug-related death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Court on Friday.

Speaking to Sputnik, sources from the NCB revealed that the chargesheet runs to more than 12,000 pages with appendices taking it up to 30,000 pages, and that 33 people have been named in it.

"We have named Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were accused of supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput along with several drug peddlers and other accused persons," the officer said.

He also mentioned that the chargesheet includes WhatsApp chats between the accused and their call data records, among other evidence.

Last year in July, a month after the death of Sushant, his father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged a complaint with Bihar state's Patna police against Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea, her parents and brother Showik, accusing them of possibly aiding and abetting his son's suicide.

At the father's instigation, Bihar state government recommended that the case be handed over to India's top agency, the CBI. The Supreme Court of India complied with the recommendation and asked the CBI to investigate it.

Simultaneously, the country's economic intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) opened a money-laundering case, based on a complaint by Sushant's father who found suspicious transactions worth $2 million (INR 150 million) in the late actor's bank account.

During the ED’s probe, evidence of possessing, purchasing, and using cannabis in the case were found which meant that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - the federal law-enforcement and intelligence agency meant to combat drug trafficking - also joined the case.

Several top celebrities have also been questioned by the NCB in the case.