Register
07:36 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region (File)

    Leaders of 'Quad' Countries to Hold First-Ever Meeting, Says Australian Prime Minister Morrison

    © Flickr / COMSEVENTHFLT
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105116/68/1051166864_0:106:2048:1258_1200x675_80_0_0_ab2adc2d36f54f66402ec359dafc3531.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103051082261112-leaders-of-quad-countries-to-hold-first-ever-meeting-says-australian-prime-minister-morrison/

    The ‘Quad’, an informal alliance of Australia, US, India and Japan, is viewed by many as a Washington-led ploy to contain China’s rising influence in the Indo-Pacific, a region encompassing the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Australia formally re-joined the Quad alliance last year, after pulling out of it in 2008 in the wake of Beijing's concerns.

    The first-ever leadership level summit of the four countries comprising the 'Quad'-- Australia, India, Japan and the US -- will be held in a virtual format in the coming days, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, stopping short of revealing the details of the meeting, which he said would take place in a virtual format.

    “It will be four leaders, four countries, working together constructively for the peace, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific," the Australian Prime Minister told reporters in Sydney, as per news reports.
    “This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement,” added Morrison, also disclosing that he has held discussions with the new US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris over the prospective meeting.

    Biden dialled Morrison on 3 February, in the first ever telephone call between the two leaders since the US President assumed office last month.

    “They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change,” said a White House read-out of the call between the Australian and US leaders.

    The news about a leadership-level Quad summit has been doing the rounds for several weeks now, with several Japanese publications reporting about such a possibility last month. However, India’s External Affairs Ministry (EAM) rejected these news reports during a weekly press briefing last month.

    “These news reports are false,” India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said last month.

    The idea of holding a leadership-level Quad summit has gained currency only recently, after the Royal Australian Navy joined the four-nation Malabar drills in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal last year. Canberra had pulled out of the naval drills, the only example of the idea of the Quad alliance manifesting itself militarily, after a gap of 13 years.

    Meanwhile, the foreign ministers from four Quad countries on 18 February held their first-ever telephone call since Biden took charge of the White House in January.

    “The participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality.  They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the Ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity,” said a US State Department readout of the call. 

    The call was attended by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

    Critics of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue call it a US-led strategy to engage Asian countries in an alliance against China, in the face of increased cooperation between the four democracies over recent years.

    During a visit to Malaysia in October last year, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi remarked that the US was trying to build an “Indo-Pacific NATO” by promoting the Quad alliance.

     

     

    Related:

    Malabar 20: Navies of QUAD Coalition Begin Maritime War Games Amidst Chinese Military Assertiveness
    Impact of Quad 'Diluted' by RCEP as China’s Economic Clout Recognised: Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary
    US Reportedly Working on COVID-19 Jab Strategy with 'Quad' Allies to Counter 'Chinese Influence'
    Tags:
    Australia, China, Antony Blinken, Joe Biden, Scott Morrison
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse