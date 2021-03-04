Pakistan’s Super League Cricket Tournament Postponed Over COVID Outbreak as 7 Players Test Positive

The Pakistan’s Super League (PSL) cricket tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday with immediate effect after three more cricketers tested positive for coronavirus. A total of seven cricketers have now tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read.
“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which started on 20 February.”
So far, a total of 14 matches were played in the 34-match tournament.
England batsman Tom Banton says he was one of the two foreign players to test positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine. Australian leg-spin bowler Fawad Ahmed and a support staff member earlier tested positive for the virus.
PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan will give an update at 3 pm Pakistan time.
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021
Six teams were taking part in the PSL including Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Pehsawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings.
