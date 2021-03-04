Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Govt of Misuse of Power by Raids on Farmers' Supporters

Over the past few months, senior Congress leaders have repeatedly attacked the Narendra Modi government over a wide array of issues, including the farmers' protest, China and economy.

Rahul Gandhi, a leading member of India’s main opposition party Congress, hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday, accusing it of conducting raids of those who are supporting the farmers' protests on the outskirts of the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi used three popular Hindi idioms and used the hashtag ‘ModiRaidsProFarmers' to take a dig at the central government.

In his attack, Gandhi alleged that the central government is making federal agencies such as the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation dance to its tunes.

"The friendly media gets cowed down before the Centre and the Central government raids those supporting farmers," he said in his tweet.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

​The statement comes a day after the income-tax (I-T) department raided the premises of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others.

According to the I-T officials, the raids against Pannu, Kashyap and his partners were carried out at 30 locations in Maharashtra state's Mumbai and Pune cities. They were part of an investigation into tax evasion by the now defunct production house Phantom Films.

Both Pannu and Kashyap have been outspoken on a range of issues including the farmers' protests against three new central government laws which were introduced in September. Demonstrations have been taking place on the borders of Delhi since November.

The Bollywood celebrities were held for questioning by the tax investigators, as part of preliminary questioning that took place during raids on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, the former Congress party chief (Gandhi) claimed that New Delhi has ceded control of Depsang, a crucial Ladakh border standoff point, to Beijing.

While sharing a news article about the build-up of the Chinese army near the region, Gandhi slammed the Modi government for buckling in front of China.