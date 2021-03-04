India’s Iconic Taj Mahal Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Security Check Underway - Video

An unidentified person called Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that an explosive device has been planted inside the mausoleum's premises which would detonate soon, according to police.
#Tajmahal premises has been cleared for search operations by CISF and ASI after a threatening call at police Control room to blow the monument. @adgzoneagra @IpsBablooKumar @agrapolice @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/EeTExLEu9B— Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) March 4, 2021
The call was made on the emergency helpline number 112.
A team of Agra Police and the CISF, which protects the monument, searched the premises of the Taj Mahal.
The police believe that the bomb threat may have been fake.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
