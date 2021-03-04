Indian Actor Fahadh Faasil Falls from a 'Rooftop' on ‘Malayankunju’ Film Set

Indian actor Fahadh Faasil from the Malayalam film industry has fallen from a rooftop while shooting a scene for his upcoming film ‘Malayankunju’ at Pathalam Studio in Kerala state's Kochi city, media reported on Thursday.
According to the reports, the action-packed scene required him to jump from the roof of a building that was constructed for the film. During the shot on Wednesday, Fahadh lost his balance and fell, sustaining injuries.
He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors advised him to take a rest for a week and discharged on the same day.
Fahadh's fans have taken to social media wishing for his fast recovery.
