Sunny Leone's Doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson Breaks the Internet - Video

Netizens were left stunned and struggling to believe the evidence of their eyes when they caught sight of actress Sunny Leone's doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson who has recently featured in singer Mika Singh's music video titled Glassiyan.
Aaveera is from India's Punjab state and shot to fame in 2016 after she featured in a Punjabi song Shaandaar by singer Rajvir Jawanda.
Since then there has been no looking back and she has continued to star in many other videos including Signature by Honey Sidhu, Ptola by Mickey Singh and Asi Oh Hunne Aa by Amrit Maan.
Once more in the spotlight with her sultry looks and seductive grace, Aaveera has reminded netizens of no one so much as Sunny and they have started to call her "Sunny Leone part 2".
