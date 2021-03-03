Gujarat State Chief Urged to Rename Ahmedabad City to ‘Karnavati’

#Karnavati is trending on microblogging site Twitter as a section of netizens urge the state chief of Gujarat in India, Vijay Rupani, to adopt that as the new name for Ahmedabad city.
These netizens maintain that the city of Ahmedabad was not “established” by Mughal Emperor Ahmad Shah (1748-1754) but was, in fact, founded and developed by King Karna Deva - the last king in the Vaghela dynasty who is believed to have died in about AD 1300. Thus, the city should be named after the latter.
One of the netizens posted on Twitter, "Ahmedabad name is a historical mistake and real name of this progressive city is Karnavati."
Another netizen wrote, "An invader named Ahmad Shah changed the name from Karnavati to Ahmedabad on 26 Feb 1411.”
Gujarat CM must show courageous step and declare name of our city Karnavati— Priyanshu Panchal (प्रशासक समिति) (@Priyans28251364) March 3, 2021
Support Karnavati - Change name of Ahmedabad - #WeWantKarnavati pic.twitter.com/Svxp9ii7zL
Restore our glory.— राधे मुकुट # प्रशासक समिति (@Mukuthindu1990) March 3, 2021
Correct the history.
We want Karnavati.
Support Karnavati - Change name of Ahmedabad - Sign the Petition! http:/ram@OfficialTeamPs@rudraashagmail1@HarshidDesai1@TheUnitedHindu#WeWantKarnavati pic.twitter.com/Jzu9o7RRvj
Ahmedabad name is a historical mistake and real name of this progressive city is Karnavati.— Pradeep Mahaur (@Pradeep_Mahaur) March 3, 2021
Now it's time to rectify this mistake and rename this town as Karnavati.@AmitShah https://t.co/1Q0cbANTYU#WeWantKarnavati pic.twitter.com/OohLi9UDiS
An online petition to change the name of the city has also been sent to Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.
In 2018, Allahabad city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was changed to Prayagraj.
When other cities have been renamed around the country, it has been to re-establish their identity and connect with their Indian roots.
