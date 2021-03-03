'People of Delhi Unhappy With BJP's Misrule,' Says State Chief After Winning Civic Body Bypolls

On Sunday, five wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had bypolls. According to Delhi Election Commissioner S. K. Srivastava, over 50 percent of voters turned out to cast their ballots in the Indian capital.

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said people in the capital city are unhappy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His statement came after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls.

"The people of Delhi have once again voted for good work. The people of Delhi were unhappy with the 15 years of BJP's misrule in the MCD. People are desperate to bring in the AAP in the MCD as well," he said.

दिल्ली के लोगों ने एक बार फिर से काम के नाम पर वोट दिया। सबको बधाई।



MCD में 15 साल के भाजपा के कुशासन से जनता परेशान हो चुकी है। लोग अब MCD में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाने के लिए बेताब हैं। https://t.co/aIKthb13q2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 3, 2021

​In a major blow for the BJP, the AAP bagged Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), and Trilokpuri in the bypolls, while the Congress party won the fifth seat.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia said the city has decided to throw the BJP out of the MCD in 2022.

एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई.



बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

​Political parties stated that the outcome of the bypolls will set the tone for municipal elections scheduled in 2022.

Over the last few months, Delhi's ruling AAP and the BJP, which has governed all municipal corporation sections in Delhi for the last 14 years, have been locked in tussles over municipal funding and financial mismanagement. Political parties have maintained that the same issues are expected to be raised in the upcoming 2022 polls as well.