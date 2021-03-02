Register
15:11 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    RU BIG MOMENT | RAHUL GANDHI Join In Village Cooking | Mushroom Biryani | Village Cooking Channel

    Politicians in India Take the Stomach Route to Win Potential Voters' Hearts

    © Photo : YouTube/ Village Cooking Channel
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082233308_0:0:1401:787_1200x675_80_0_0_1b87ae08dfce9ba49790ea145456f304.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103021082230185-politicians-in-india-take-the-stomach-route-to-win-potential-voters-hearts-/

    Polling for assembly elections is scheduled for four states in India - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam along with one Union Territory, Puducherry over the next two months. Political campaigning is one of the most awaited times for many helpless or poor people to share their personal or locality's grievances with leaders.

    The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so goes an old saying. And some Indian politicians are following the old adage literally to woo as many people as they can, especially in poll-bound states.

    As poll fever grips these states, top politicians hitting the campaign trail are climbing down from their SUVs to take tea or meal breaks with local people in typical bourgeois style. 

    Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Gandhi family in India and a Congress parliamentarian, led the way on the gastronomical route as he relished a mushroom and rice meal with villagers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. He represents the Wayanad constituency in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

    A video, uploaded by the Village Cooking Channel on YouTube in January, shows Rahul enthusiastically describing the ingredients in the Tamil language and trying his culinary skills in making a "raitha", an onion and curd dish that is savoured with rice across the country. 

    The video has since gone viral, with 18 million views so far.

    Rahul also endorsed tea from a vendor in Tamil Nadu, as he sipped and called it "the best tea" in the state. 

    On Tuesday, Rahul's politician sister and key Congress leader in her own right, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is touring the northeastern state of Assam for her election campaign, donned the headgear of a tea garden worker. She chose to lend a helping hand with workers in the famous tea gardens of Assam. 

    ​Some politicians from the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too have taken the same style to grab attention in the poll-bound states.

    Two days ago Indian Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah made a stop at a roadside hotel in Tamil Nadu for a meal after a "hectic day" of campaigning. 

    ​BJP President J.P. Nadda, who was on a visit to Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh, satiated his need for refreshments at a small roadside eatery, munching on snacks and tea with local people.

    ​Top politicians embracing such methods to influence local people and get close to them is triggering mixed public responses. Some find it amusing, while others dismiss it as funny or distasteful. 

    J.P. Balamurugan, a former bureaucrat in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu told Sputnik, "I find it hilarious. These are super rich and powerful men. For them it is a novelty to sit in a non-luxurious place and have a meal like a common man. It's a political gimmick and most people see through it".

    Purba Kalita, a journalist-turned-entrepreneur from Silchar in Assam said: "It is quite in bad taste. There are far more important issues awaiting attention that these top politicians need to address. Instead, they are making a mockery of campaigning".

    Netizens too have reacted to the snack-munching and tea-sipping politicians in different ways:

    Tags:
    India, elections
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse