Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Joins Ronaldo, Messi’s League of 100 Mln Followers on Instagram

One of the most popular Indian sportspersons, Virat Kohli, is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who also has a massive fan following on social media, with 46.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

With 100 million followers on Instagram, Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has become the fourth athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to achieve such a feat.

He is the first cricketer, the first Indian, and the first Asian celebrity to breach the 100-million fan base on the photo-sharing social media platform Instagram.

With this new feat, Kohli has left behind several well-known celebrities in India who also have vast fan bases.

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has a fan base of 60 million, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has 53.3 million followers, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 51.2 million followers.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsperson on Instagram with 265 million followers. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is second on the list with 186 million followers, and Brazil football sensation Neymar is on the third spot with 147 million followers.

On Twitter, where Kohli has 40.8 million followers, netizens are showering their love on him, with one of his fans comparing him with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying: "Dhoni might be the most popular player in India but Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer in the world", while another wrote, "Virat Kohli the name that rules the roost on and off the field".

​Kohli will be leading the Indian cricket team for the fourth Test match against England in Ahmedabad from 4 - 8 March.