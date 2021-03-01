Congress Leaders From Gandhi Family Dancing, Doing Push-Ups in India's Poll-Bound States - Videos

India's Election Commission last week announced that the assembly elections for four states – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will commence on 27 March 2021. Several leaders are touring the poll-bound states to campaign for their respective political parties against the backdrop of the upcoming elections.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – two prominent leaders from India's Congress party – participated in cultural dances and some quick fitness activities while campaigning for their party on Monday in Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively.

During an interaction with some students in the Tamil Nadu city of Mulagumoodubn, 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi was invited to an impromptu push-up challenge by a 10th grade Judo enthusiast, Merolin Shenigha.

Videos of the former Congress president showing off his stamina have gone viral on social media, and "impressed" netizens in India just cannot keep calm.

After ‘boxer abs’, Rahul Gandhi wows netizens with push-ups. Watch videohttps://t.co/Hq8pbGyfxI

March 01, 2021 at 02:38PM pic.twitter.com/YIo1i9BgpY — GAGAN PREET (@gppreet) March 1, 2021

​The push-up video comes just two days after a picture of Rahul Gandhi emerging out of a river in a wet t-shirt went viral on social media. Many netizens noticed that Gandhi had flaunted his "boxer abs" in the picture.

​While Rahul Gandhi joined school students in a quick grooving session in Tamil Nadu, his sister Priyanka Gandhi also shook a leg with locals in India's tea state, Assam, performing a traditional dance called "Jhumur".

Videos of the brother-sister duo dancing in different states also surfaced on social media.

AICC General Sect Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins in for the traditional Jhumur dance with the local people in Lakhimpur, Assam.#PriyankaWithAssam@IYC @srinivasiyc @KaunSandeep pic.twitter.com/0VrAsv9rf4 — Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (@IYCAssam) March 1, 2021

​Along with West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, union territory Puducherry in southern India will also be witnessing legislative assembly elections.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry. The vote-counting for the election-bound regions is expected to be done on 2 May.