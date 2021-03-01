'Inspired' by Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins Aam Aadmi Party

A resident of India's capital, Delhi, Mansi Sehgal is a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own startup. She was 19 when she won the Miss India Delhi beauty pageant.

Former Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha.

She said that she was choosing to be part of AAP as she was "inspired by the honest governance of Delhi's chief Arvind Kejriwal".

Welcoming Sehgal into the party, Chadha said he was delighted that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal had instilled confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people.

"The AAP family is growing in leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family," he said.

​She said, "Through clean politics, we the people of the country can get the right direction and bring about substantial change in the world in which we live."

Sehgal said she wanted to encourage young people - and especially women - to join AAP to effect the changes they wished to see around society.

Raghav Chadha is an elected member of the Delhi legislative assembly and comes from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

​Laying out the election strategy, party convenor and Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal, announced earlier this year that the party will fight in state legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat over the next two years.