Modi Gov't Mocked as Indians Struggle With Rising Gas Cylinder Costs Following Fuel Price Hike

The cost of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders rose by $0.34 (INR 25) on Monday. Over the last three days, the total price hike on gas cylinders has touched a total of $0.68 (INR 50) – making the everyday utility item more expensive to afford for many.
Over 200 million Indians use gas cylinders in their kitchens to cook food. While a significant chunk of urban India has adopted the gas pipeline system, the majority of rural areas in the country is still dependent on cylinders for cooking.
Currently, the total cost of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder in India is fluctuating between $11 (INR 819) and $11.61 (INR 850) in different states.
With the prices of cylinders increasing, the Modi government is being called out on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) taunted PM Modi and his government for "roasting middle class Indians" with price hikes amid the ongoing pandemic.
— Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 1, 2021
— AIPC (@ProfCong) February 25, 2021
— Sooraj Nidiyanga (@SNidiyanga) March 1, 2021
— Suvarna Shreya (@Suvarnashre) March 1, 2021
— Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) March 1, 2021
Until the beginning of February, cylinders were available for $9.48 (INR 694). In December, a 14.2 kg cylinder cost Indians $8.12 (INR 594).
The government has not addressed the subject yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)