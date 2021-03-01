Indian State Offers Knowledge About Past Life to Treat Anxiety During International Yoga Festival

A week-long International Yoga Festival has kicked off at the self-styled "Yoga Capital of the World", Rishikesh in the foothills of Himalayas. Rishikesh shot to fame in 1968 after the popular British band The Beatles stayed here to learn transcendental meditation and John Lennon sang "The Happy Rishikesh".

The International Yoga Festival, organised by the Indian state of Uttarakhand, is offering knowledge about therapies that delve into past life to heal anxieties being suffered in this life. The week-long festival was opened on Monday by the state's agriculture minister, Subodh Uniyal, and focuses on promoting tourism and yoga in the state.

The festival, which has also gone digital for the first time due to the COVID pandemic, will see yoga teachers and spiritual leaders from the world over giving courses to "bring healing to the planet". It seeks to connect those "undergoing a personal transformation or are in search of transformation" and is being organised by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board in Rishikesh.

Among the therapies being offered during the festival, is "Past Life Regression" where spiritual leaders delve into the past life of an individual in an attempt to address their current life's problems. Past life regression is a technique that attempts to use hypnosis in order to recover memories from previous lives.

A workshop to promote Uttarakhand's products as immunity boosters will be organised during the festival that will see cultural events, techniques for lifestyle balance, techniques to face your fears, and developing the ability to forgive others. Courses on cosmic intelligence meditation are also being offered to conquer the fear of death.

Uttarakhand Tourism and Cultural Minister Satpal Maharaj said that attendees will receive proper information about yoga and astrology at the event.