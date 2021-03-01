Register
07:09 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian girl walks a narrow lane beneath a power pole with high-voltage cables coiling around at a slum in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012

    Chinese Hackers Likely Caused Mumbai Blackout Over Ladakh Row, US Cybersecurity Firm Claims

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082215267_0:334:3047:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c67cf07bd0bb377f4a4bb962d9c33ebb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103011082214899-chinese-hackers-likely-caused-mumbai-blackout-over-ladakh-row-us-cybersecurity-firm-claims/

    Nearly five million homes in India's financial capital Mumbai suffered power outages on 13 October after a "technical failure" at a power station, causing suburban train services and stock market operations to come to a grinding halt for several hours. A new US study has now blamed Beijing for causing the citywide blackout.

    A new study by a US-based cybersecurity company, Recorded Future, has drawn a possible link between the massive power outage that struck Mumbai in October of last year and the Ladakh military standoff with China, indicating that the citywide blackout could have been strategically planned to send a message to New Delhi not to push too hard on its border claims.

    Massachusetts-based Recorded Future pointed the finger of suspicion towards Chinese hacker group Red Echo, even noting "a large increase" in suspected targeted intrusion activity against Indian organisations by Chinese state-sponsored groups since early 2020.

    The Ladakh military standoff, the deadliest between the two Asian neighbours since the 1962 border war, began in April of last year. Amid the face-off, Indian and Chinese troops clashed with unconventional weapons in the Galwan Valley, one of the four friction points, leaving 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

    "10 distinct Indian power sector organisations, including 4 of the 5 Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDC) responsible for operation of the power grid through balancing electricity supply and demand, have been identified as targets in a concerted campaign against India's critical infrastructure. Other targets identified included two Indian seaports", says the Recorded Future report, compiled by one of its partner companies Inksit Group.

    Recorded Future's findings claim the malware from Red Echo into Mumbai's power grid "wasn't activated" at the time, highlighting that the source code couldn't be examined because of Indian authorities' refusal to share information about the incident with the US company.

    "Recorded Future notified the appropriate Indian government departments prior to publication of the suspected intrusions to support incident response and remediation investigations within the impacted organisations", it said.

    The findings, which were first reported by The New York Times, come just weeks before a government investigation is scheduled to report on the possible causes behind the Mumbai outage, which crippled India's financial capital on 13 October 2020.

    The findings are in line with fears raised by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, which blamed the power failure on Chinese hackers. Nitin Raut, the power minister in the state of Maharashtra, said at the time the outage was a result of "sabotage".

    Related:

    Beijing Accuses India of Violating Border After Three Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Face-Off
    India Ready to Meet Any Challenges on China Border, Says Ladakh Row 'Profoundly Disturbed' Trust
    Major Power Outage Reported Across Mumbai, India
    Tags:
    India, cyber attack, China, Mumbai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse