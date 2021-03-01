Register
04:07 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surgery

    Blood Vessel Surgery Becomes Easier, Affordable With Our New Clamp, says Award Winning Inventor

    © CC0 / Engin_Akyurt
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Anand Parikh, 28, is the founder of Shira Med Tech, a start-up that was awarded the prestigious National Technology Award by the government of India last week for the commercialisation of innovative indigenous technology. The inventor claims that his innovation will make inexpensive blood vascular surgery available to all.

    An innovator and an entrepreneur, biomedical engineer Anand Parikh’s patented invention, the Shira Clamp is a novel instrument that makes complex blood vessel surgery easier and therefore more affordable.

    In an interview with Sputnik News, Anand talks about the need to make high quality healthcare accessible to the majority of the population at realistic pricing. He underlines the need for a fruitful collaboration of doctors and medical engineers in developing techniques and instruments to benefit all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

    Sputnik: Why did you develop the Shira Clamp and what does it do?

    Anand Parikh: Shira MedTech is essentially aimed at making high quality surgical care affordable and accessible. The idea for the start up came up because 9 out of 10 people in low income nations find it difficult to have access to good quality healthcare that is also affordable. One such surgical need is access to micro surgery or blood vessel surgery.

    When people are not able to find access to micro surgeons nearby that often leads to worsening of their medical condition that eventually leads to amputations. Microsurgeries are practically non-existent beyond major cities in India due to the shortages of specialist surgeons.

    The conventional procedure in micro surgeries of blood vessels, which are done under microscope, is to use vascular clamps which stop the blood flow in the vessel. But then the ends of the blood vessel collapse and it takes a really specialised surgeon to pick these ends up and sew them with a thread and needle under a microscope. 

    Imagine two tubes that the surgeon has to join and when you put conventional clamps on the end to stop the blood flow, the ends collapse. What Shira Clamps do is bring the collapsing vessel ends up towards the surgeon so that he or she can see very clearly and sew them together without difficulty. 

    This means that even a junior level doctor with far less expertise and experience can perform these surgeries with good results which are very difficult otherwise and requires a steep learning curve to the process. Shira Clamps makes it easier.

    Sputnik: How will this invention prevent amputations and benefit poor people?

    Anand Parikh: The amputations, in case of trauma or chronic diseases, become inevitable because there are very few microsurgeons in the country and microsurgery is practically absent in the country apart from major cities. 

    By making the learning curve simpler we are enabling more surgeons to perform the surgery and provide a service that they otherwise would not have access to. With access to micro surgery even in smaller cities we can easily prevent amputations.

    Sputnik: What kind of patients will benefit from this invention?

    Anand Parikh: Trauma cases will surely benefit. For example we had one factory worker whose thumb got amputated in a factory accident. He was based in Vellore city and had to travel to Chennai city which is 150 kms away to get the surgery done. Most patients would not do that. With the use of this invention people will be able to get the service of surgeons nearby. 

    Apart from trauma cases this would also assist in cancer surgeries where tumors have to be removed. For example in oral cancer surgeries where jaws have to be removed, this invention is very useful. 

    Sputnik: Is this technique available only in India?

    Anand Parikh: Primarily our operations are based in India but we have made sales in Latin American countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Thailand and Italy.

    Sputnik: Is your technology being used in the government sector as well as the private sector?

    Anand Parikh: This invention is being used in at least 15 states in the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal. Also in hospitals like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Christian Medical College in Vellore. 

    Sputnik: Do you have partners to credit with development of this invention?

    Anand Parikh: I have invented it, along with Dr VBN Murthy, who is a surgeon and my mentor at Indian Institute of Technology, also Dr. V Balasubramanian.-- all three of us have co-invented it. Shira MedTech, the company I founded, is looking at its commercialisation and distribution. 

    Sputnik: What are challenges you see in the field of medical devices?

    Anand Parikh: Biomedical engineers have the ability to solve technical problems, but the key to product development lies in identifying the right problems. That is where the collaboration between doctors and engineers is very crucial, since doctors have vast experience in their own field and engineers can understand the problem and convert it into a practical solution.

    Related:

    Localised Light to Help Create Device for Taking Medical Tests at Home
    In Bid to Cut Dependence on China, India Launches Dedicated Hubs for Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices
    Social Distance: Apple Warns Customers to Keep iPhone At Least a Foot Away From Medical Devices
    Tags:
    medicine, surgery, innovation, blood, surgery
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse