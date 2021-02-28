B-Town Actor Ali Fazal: 'There is Systemic Racism in Hollywood; It is Something That We Are Used To'

Ali Fazal, 34, shot to fame in Bollywood with his role in "Fukrey" (2013) and the OTT series "Mirzapur". He has also worked on a couple of international projects, including "Furious 7" (2015) and "Victoria & Abdul" (2017). His next big Hollywood release is "Death on the Nile" co-starring Gal Gadot.

Bollywood actors have often opened up about facing racism while working on a Hollywood movie or an American series. One such actor - Ali Fazal - took a giant leap to Hollywood six years ago and managed to work with some big stars, such as Vin Diesel, late actor Paul Walker, Dame Judi Dench, and Gal Gadot.

Throwing light on Indian actors facing racism in the West, Ali told the E-Times website, "I know it happens and I've seen it happen. We all have been a part of it. There is systemic racism; it is something that we are used to".

Ali shares his experience and adds that since he is still new to the industry, it didn't make him feel that strongly.

"…Maybe it happened without me knowing or realising. I am still new to the game out there and have only been part of one Oscar campaign", Ali says.

But when it comes to India, he shares that it's more than racism, there is gender inequality, poverty, and unemployment causing a lot of problems in the film industry especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in a place where we still don't know if we have equal pay for men and women. During this pandemic, I have felt like a privileged a**hole sitting and doing my thing. People I know, technicians and others, have left the country because we don't have a union…this is some kind of hierarchical hypocrisy…Hopefully, we'll be able to change that one by one", Ali shares.