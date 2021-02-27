Register
16:49 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A street view in one of the cities in India

    If Not for Legal Aid & Reservations, Minorities Would Struggle to Survive in India: Sociologists

    © CC0 / Devanath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082207247_0:114:1920:1194_1200x675_80_0_0_7be9f27f25ba1be7490b5b5b9acf06ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102271082205173-if-not-for-legal-aid--reservations-minorities-would-struggle-to-survive-in-india-sociologists/

    Humans are a funny species, who change clothes and behaviour according to time and place, but still manage to hold onto teachings from ancient scriptures that were written thousands of years ago. Caste discrimination is one such example, thriving and glaring eye-to-eye with “modern India”.

    In India, it is believed that “Manu” – the first ever man to have existed – wrote a scripture called “Manusmriti” in 6,000 BC that classified humans under four “classes”. The title of the uppermost caste was given to the “Brahmins” – the category of priests and holy saints responsible for maintaining and passing on sacred knowledge. Next came the “Kshatriyas” – for the warriors and protectors of the realm, followed by the “Vaishyas” – for the moneymaking business-class people. The last and “lowermost” category according to Manusmriti was the “Shudras” – people born into families who were not part of the “noble professions”.

    Protesters display placards to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a low-caste teenaged woman in Uttar Pradesh state during a candlelight vigil in Ahmedabad on October 6, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Casteists in BJP Think It’s Okay to Rape Dalits, Bhim Army’s Chief Says on Hathras Case
    On Saturday, several colleges, offices, and schools in modern India observed a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Born towards the end of the 14th century, the saint belonged to a “lower caste” family of humble leather workers – who fall under the social category of “untouchables” in India. Ravidas spent his life obtaining knowledge from other saints and writing poems before he established himself as one of the first-ever voices to have risen against the prejudice-ridden “casteism” in India.

    Madhura Harshwardhan, a Nagpur city-based sociologist, pointed out the hypocrisy of those relaxing on Ravidas Jayanti, who do not otherwise even appoint house-help before inquiring about their surnames.

    “Yes, it’s true that the legal system of India prohibits discrimination on the basis of castes that were established centuries ago, but has India socially accepted people born in the so called ‘lower caste’ as an equally respectable part of the society? In a country where the 'upper castes' do not allow minorities like Dalits and Scheduled Castes to enter their temples or fill water from the same well even today – would these communities have survived without legal provisions and reservations that brings them safety, education and jobs in ‘modern India’? The hypocrisy of casteists celebrating Ravidas Jayanti is laughable”, Harshwardhan said.

    ​The Indian constitution, drafted by Dalit leader B.R. Ambedkar when the country gained independence in 1947, guarantees legal protection from oppression and discrimination for minorities. India also provides reservations for the minorities in education and job fields.

    Uttar Pradesh (UP) state, the birth place of Guru Ravidas, recently came under a bad light after the story of a cremation ground that separated areas for the last rites of “lower caste” people from those reserved for others began appearing online.

    “That’s what happens when nobody’s watching, right? After the news went viral and drew criticism online, some of these cremation grounds ended up removing the barbed wiring that separated the funeral areas for upper and lower castes. The urge of being diplomatically and politically right often throws racists and casteists off their natural hateful instincts to please the public. But these are the same people who have separate steel glasses for their house helps – that are not kept on the same rack as other utensils to avoid any ‘mix-up’”, Harshwardhan noted.

    ​The “untouchable” community in India is mostly comprised of Dalits. The word “Dalit” comes from Sanskrit and literally means “broken”.

    Between 2006 and 2016, the crime rate against Dalits rose by 25 percent – from 16.3 crimes per 100,000 Dalits reported in 2006, to 20.3 crimes in 2016, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of 2016 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the latest available.

    Indian police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Gurinder Osan
    #DalitLivesMatter: Netizens Spark Off Outrage Over Latest Atrocity Targeting Dalit Girls in India
    In recent days, news about several girls from the Dalit community being raped and murdered in small villages from Guru Ravidas’ UP state made headlines in India. The Hathras rape case, for instance, unfolded with cruel details testifying to the prejudice of the “upper castes” in India.

    On 14 September, 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped in the Hathras district of UP allegedly by four upper caste men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a Delhi hospital. Under the pretence of avoiding communal disharmony, police officers handling the case forcibly cremated the victim’s body in a field – without even letting her mortal remains return home for a farewell.

    ​Even though the police denied all the accusations, the public condemned officials for their “bigotry” against the lower caste victim.

    Millennials and Gen Z Could Bring Change

    “In its ever evolving glory, the elder generation of India is sadly still stuck on systems that were established centuries ago. Indians in power today grew up in mid-90s, closed in their family lives and ancestral values. The new age Indians, however, are exploring the world! With Internet and cinema, kids are going global even while sitting in the confinement of their rooms. Their perspective towards the society is getting more holistic”, Shikha Shukla, a professor of history and sociology from Bhopal, told Sputnik.

    Shukla noted that with topics like mental health awareness and all kinds of equality gaining societal momentum, the future is progressing towards lesser discrimination and more inclusivity, with millennials and Gen Z leading the change.

    Social networking platforms have emerged as podiums for activists to raise their voices against social injustice – pushing people scared of judgement to be more sensitive towards the less privileged communities.

    The social life of an “untouchable” in India is very different from the fast-paced thrilling lives of the Brahmins, Kshtriyas, and Vaishyas – even today, in the 21st century. Every day is a struggle to survive without others questioning or mocking their dignity and respect in this hyper-connected age of smartphones and the Internet – and young Indians are taking note, the professor observed.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, social media, social media, social media, social work, socialism, social life, social, Dalit, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse