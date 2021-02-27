Register
13:47 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tea garden workers carry sacks filled with tea leaves at Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 4, 2017.

    Oxfam Faces Investigation in India for Running 'Digital Campaign' Against Assam's Tea Industry

    © REUTERS / Jayanta Dey
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    A complaint by the activist group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) alleges that Oxfam has been acting at the behest of competitors of Indian tea producers to affect the country's image on foreign markets. In 2019, Oxfam alleged that Indian tea workers face long working hours for measly pay and suffer deplorable living conditions.

    Global anti-poverty non-profit organisation Oxfam is currently being investigated by authorities in the Indian state of Assam for running a "motivated campaign" against tea plantations in the northeastern state, Sputnik has learned.

    The investigation against the United Kingdom-founded and Nairobi-headquartered NGO kicked off in February of last year. It started after a complaint by the activist group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), who had written to the federal Home Ministry to probe the "conspiracy" against Assam's tea industry following Oxfam's damning investigation deploring the rights of tea workers in the state, as it urged other countries to stop purchasing tea grown in Assam's gardens.

    LRO's complaint, which has been seen by Sputnik, alleges a "sinister plot" by Oxfam and other allied NGOs to "destroy the reputation of Assam's tea".

    It warned of a "massive digital campaign" by the NGO to malign India's image, adding that the Indian government would be faced with an uphill task in correcting the perceptual bias against Assam's tea in other countries if Oxfam was not stopped from carrying out its campaign.

    "The Indian government is now faced with the task to defend its own tea industry because thousands of stories pertaining to the so-called pathetic state of Assam tea workers have already made their way to international media and human rights groups", states the complaint, referring to the #TruthAboutTea hashtag that has been actively promoted by Oxfam over the last two years.

    In the FAQs section of the #TruthAboutTea website, Oxfam urges consumers across the world, particularly in India, to use their "influence" to end the suffering of tea workers.

    The LRO complaint alleges that Oxfam's charges against the tea plantations have severely affected India's "business image" in the eyes of other countries.

    The complaint was referred to Assam's chief secretary in February of last year, following which an investigation against the Oxfam "campaign" was ordered at the local level.

    Currently, the authorities in Assam are in the middle of ascertaining whether Oxfam was "influenced" by foreign competitors of the Indian tea industry.

    Assam has often been described as the largest tea producing region in the world by the Indian Tea Association (ITA), an apex body comprising the country's tea growers.

    India is number two in terms of tea production, second only to China.

    Oxfam Investigation About Assam's Tea Workers

    As part of its global campaign to raise awareness about Assam's tea workers, Oxfam and India's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) carried out a study involving 510 workers working at 50 different tea plantations in the state.

    The study's findings, which have raised hackles among the ITA and Assam government alike, point to 13-hour work days, poor sanitary conditions, and inadequate housing facilities for tea plantation workers.

    "It is predominantly women who carry out the labour-intensive job of harvesting tea and end up being concentrated in these low-paid jobs. Women tea workers, including unpaid domestic work, undertake up to 13 hours of physical labour per day after just six hours rest. Despite their large numbers, they remain underrepresented in trade unions", the finding says, as per notes available with Oxfam.

    The Oxfam investigation also revealed that most of the revenues earned from tea production is pocketed by corporations, leaving the workers with 2-3 percent of the overall profit between them.

    "A 200 gram packet of branded Assam tea is sold in India for INR 68 (less than one dollar). Of this, less than INR 5 is left for workers (using plucking costs as a proxy indicator) while tea brands and supermarkets retain around INR 40", the Oxfam investigation found.

    Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar has been reached out to for a comment on the ongoing government probe against the group's "digital campaign". The article will be updated once he gets back with a response.

    Related:

    EU New Pact on Migration Unable to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Greece, Oxfam Says
    Serpent Species Native to Indian Tea State Assam Reappears after 129 Years; Pics Go Viral
    Agitated Tea Workers in India’s Assam Want Minimum Wage Rise as Promised by Gov't
    Tags:
    State of Assam, India, Oxfam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse