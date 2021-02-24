Register
    The four Trinamool workers were sitting on the roadside in Makrampur under Narayangarh police station area when they were attacked

    TMC Party Worker Shot Dead, Three Injured in Bomb Attack in India’s Poll-Bound State of West Bengal

    © Photo : India Today/screenshot
    As the election in India's West Bengal state is likely to be held in April-May, incidents of vandalism, workers' clashes, and bomb attacks are being reported almost every week. On 16 February, six people had tried to break into the house of West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee.

    A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party worker was shot dead, and three others were injured in a bomb attack in Paschim Medinipur district of India’s poll-bound West Bengal state on Tuesday night. 

    According to the police, four workers were sitting on the roadside when bike-riding assailants attacked them.

    The deceased has been identified as Souvik Dolai. The injured have been admitted to Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

    The state's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused its arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the attack. However, BJPs district president Samit Das termed it to be the result of in-fight within the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

    Earlier in February, federal Home Minister Amit Shah said TMC goons have killed more than 130 BJP party workers in the state. 

    In the past, the State chief had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stirring up hatred in a bid to win elections in West Bengal.

