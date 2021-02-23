Register
14:50 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A syringe in front of the Pfizer logo.

    India’s Ruling BJP Accuses Pfizer of Holding Countries to 'Ransom' Over COVID Vaccine

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082132915_0:162:3078:1894_1200x675_80_0_0_ac6232249c87511685e6a90c4a726dab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102231082161284-indias-ruling-bjp-accuses-pfizer-of-holding-countries-to-ransom-over-covid-vaccine/

    American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer entered into an agreement with Germany’s BioNTECH to supply COVID jabs to several countries, as governments race to inoculate their populations. However, a new investigation has shed light on the "shameful" methods employed by the vaccine manufacturer in distributing the jab.

    On Tuesday India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the manufacturer of Pfizer-BioNTECH's COVID vaccine, a joint venture between American and German companies.

    The criticism followed a media investigation, which revealed that the US company had allegedly asked certain South American countries to put up sovereign assets, such as embassy buildings and military bases, as collateral to shield Pfizer from any legal fallout that may arise due to potential side effects from the jab.

    Among those who hit out at Pfizer in India were BJP’s foreign policy cell chief and parliamentarian Vijay Chauthaiwale – he said the company's stance is in stark contrast to that of New Delhi, which has been supplying COVID jabs to other countries including Brazil and some Caribbean states as part of its Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative.

    ​Ashwani Mahajan, the head of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an outfit advocating economic nationalism, also lambasted the American company over what he described as a “shameful act."

    ​An investigation by the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) has revealed that Pfizer has been accused of “high-level bullying” of certain Latin American governments during negotiations for the COVID-19 vaccine. According to BIJ, in one case, conditions set out by the pharma mammoth resulted in a three-month delay in signing vaccine deal.

    One official cited in the report was purportedly present during the unnamed country’s negotiations and said that the government felt like it was being “held to ransom” by Pfizer as it tried to secure access to life-saving vaccines.

    The report further blames Pfizer for no deal being reached with the governments of Argentina and Brazil. The BIJ probe cites officials from the two countries who said they were asked to sign a “confidential agreement” that would absolve Pfizer of any culpability in case of fraud or medical fallout from the jab.

    Pfizer reportedly has a supply deal with nine Latin American countries, while also talking to 20 other governments to supply the COVID jab. The company has yet to comment on these accusations.

    Related:

    Biden Arrives at Pfizer Vaccine Production Plant in Michigan
    Pfizer to Roll Out 10Mln COVID Vaccines Weekly as Biden Assures Shots for All by July
    South Africa to Go Ahead With Pfizer COVID-19 Jab Despite Protection Doubts
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Brazil, COVID-19, Pfizer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse