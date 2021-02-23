'Unexpected Result': Indian Party AAP Hails Victory After Making Inroads in Gujarat Polls

Calling it a “breach in Modi’s Citadel,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling political party in Delhi, has said that the people of Gujarat have chosen new politics as it made an inroad in municipal elections on Tuesday.
The party has won 27 seats out of 120 in the Surat municipal elections.
AAP breaches BJP's citadel.— Troopel (@troopel) February 23, 2021
Wins 8 seats in Surat as of now.
Small blue diamond4 seats of Ward no. 4
Small blue diamond4 seats of Ward no. 16
Leading on several other seats all across Gujarat.
Kejriwal's Delhi Model' is giving hope to Gujarat.#GujaratLocalBodyPolls #Surat
“This is the first time we fought elections in the state, and people voted for us. We didn’t emerge as the third option in the state, but as the second option,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.
“We didn’t expect this result. This is surprising for us too,” he said.
AAP Chief Spokesperson Shri @Saurabh_MLAgk addressing an important press conference | LIVE https://t.co/8c7wETCodr— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 23, 2021
On 28 February, elections to 31 districts and 231 taluka panchayats (village bodies) and 81 municipalities will also be held in the state.
Surprising to see AAP take over some of the hard-core BJP seats in Gujarat! Great job by @Gopal_Italia & AAP team - it shows. #GujaratLocalBodyElection— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) February 23, 2021
The municipal elections are being seen as a challenge to PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it may set the tone for state assembly polls, due next year.
