Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at 'Opportunist' Modi Gov't for Raising Prices Amid a Disaster

India's federal government is facing the fury of opposition parties and people on the street due to the relentless raising of the costs of petrol and diesel by oil marketing companies in the country. The government blames oil-producing-countries for producing less crude to gain more profits amid the rise in prices in India.

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of putting the Indian middle class in a bind by not curtailing increasing fuel prices. He quoted a newspaper article that suggests that the fare of passenger trains would be doubled and this would add to the woes of common man.

In a poetic way, Gandhi tweeted a few lines in Hindi on Twitter that the hike in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and train fares are a disaster for common people as well as for for the government, "it is an opportunity."

The Hindi newspaper clipping posted by him states that the train services were stopped due to pandemic, but now will be resumed. However, the train fares will be doubled, which again will burn a hole in the pocket of the common man.

​Replying to this Gandhi pst, netizens reacted. One wrote, “This regime is looting common people", while another wrote, “We youth of India need jobs for our survival and on other side this Govt is looting every single Indian.”

This regime is looting common people .#TrainFareLoot — Shahnawaz Choudhary (@Shahnawaz_JK) February 23, 2021

Not a single media is raising the issue of #modirojgardo and #TrainFareLoot Who is suffering #commonpeople We need #freedomfromthisgovt — hsthegr8 (@hsthegr81) February 23, 2021

Facing the heat of the price rise, ordinary Indians are angry and venting it out on social media platforms. A lot of citizens have tweeted how it is a masterstroke of the government to loot the common man.

A netizen posted on Twitter, "All promises broken by this Govt. The friendships with crony capitalists are glooming and poor people are suffering."

All promises broken by this Govt The friendship with crony capitalist is glooming and poor people are suffering more #TrainFareLoot — Fattu (@Fattu36124795) February 23, 2021

​Another netizen wrote, "Loot is common root for generating income by the Modi government. Demonetisation loot. Gabbar Singh Tax loot. Petrol loot. Now #TrainFareLoot."

Loot is common root for generating income by the Modi government.



Demonetisation loot

Gabbar Singh Tax loot

Petrol loot

Now #TrainFareLoot — Amar Chouhan (@AMARONLY4INC) February 23, 2021

​Currently, fuel prices crossed INR 100 ($1.38) per litre this week as government raised the prices on Tuesday once again-- the 15th day in February alone. Earlier on Monday, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons behind the price hike.