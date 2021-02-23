Six Dead, Several Injured as Gelatin Sticks Explode in India's Karnataka State

At least six people died while several others were injured after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the Chikkaballapur district of India's Karnataka state on Tuesday morning.
According to the police, some of the victims had kept the gelatin sticks, used for quarrying, illegally.
"Fearing police raids, they tried to dispose off the sticks when the explosion occurred, in which six people have died while a couple of them are undergoing treatment. As per the hospital authorities, they are critical," a senior official told Sputnik.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the unfortunate incident had taken place after the Shivamogga blast. "The government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved," he added.
Last month, eight people were killed in a mine blast in Shivamogga.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," he said in a tweet.
